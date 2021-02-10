MenaPay (MPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,651.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $41,651.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.99 or 0.01155393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.31 or 0.05601181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00032607 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

