Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

