Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. 60,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

