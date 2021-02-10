Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
UPS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.65. 22,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.
UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Article: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.