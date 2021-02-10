Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.65. 22,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

