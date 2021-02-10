Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 205,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,687,656. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

