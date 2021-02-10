Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 166,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $2,389,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,550. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

