Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $89.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $354.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.31 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $406.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

MBIN opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

