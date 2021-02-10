MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.04

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.04 and traded as high as $143.25. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $141.85, with a volume of 212,106 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €129.04.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.