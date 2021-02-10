MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. 302,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

