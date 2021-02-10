MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. 302,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

