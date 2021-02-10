Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $57,111.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

