Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $459,023.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00090884 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002474 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

