Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 670 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.15. 25,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,734. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $160.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

