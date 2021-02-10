Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.13% of Amedisys worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amedisys by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Amedisys by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Amedisys by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 101,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.41. 884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.43 and its 200-day moving average is $257.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.