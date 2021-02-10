Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,737,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

