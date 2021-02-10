Meritage Portfolio Management Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.21% of Medpace worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $162.55. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $157.73. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

