Meritage Portfolio Management Has $16.22 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 843.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

ZBRA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $425.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.21.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

