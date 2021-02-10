Meritage Portfolio Management Has $24.18 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,284 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. 9,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

