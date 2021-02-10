Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,664. The stock has a market cap of $767.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock valued at $398,360,824. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

