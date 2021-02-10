Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $12.62 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 223,152 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,000. Digital Turbine makes up about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.25% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

