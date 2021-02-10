Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,899. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

