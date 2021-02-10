Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Trading 14.8% Higher

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shares traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.70. 735,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 108,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.
In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 69,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $252,167.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.