Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Trading 14.8% Higher

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shares traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.70. 735,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 108,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 69,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $252,167.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,052,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

