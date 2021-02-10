Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 138,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,441. The company has a market cap of $345.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.
