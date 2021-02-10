Metadium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

