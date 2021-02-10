MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $279,275.13 and $61,500.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars.

