Metaverse ETP Price Up 42.8% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $920,709.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.97 or 0.03868344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,804,586 coins and its circulating supply is 79,804,482 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.