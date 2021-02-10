Metronome (MET) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00005828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.85 million and approximately $159,964.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00282251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00115113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202202 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,768,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,434,332 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.