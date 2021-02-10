Metronome One Day Trading Volume Hits $87,560.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Metronome has a market cap of $28.83 million and $87,560.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00005453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00090033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,768,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,434,332 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

