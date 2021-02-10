Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 3,332 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.75. 21,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

