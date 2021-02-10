Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,392. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.