Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

CAT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.21. 94,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

