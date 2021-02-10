Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 3,600 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. 7,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

