Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 476,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,400,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

