Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after buying an additional 467,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

