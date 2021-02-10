Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in International Paper by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE IP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 68,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,208. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

