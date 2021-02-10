Meyer Handelman Co. Has $25.02 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,150 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. 147,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.