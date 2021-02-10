Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after buying an additional 330,771 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 314,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,500,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,812,000 after acquiring an additional 298,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,681. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

