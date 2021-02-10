Meyer Handelman Co. Has $5.70 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 100,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

