Meyer Handelman Co. Has $6.04 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 162,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,128. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.