Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 30,616 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 439,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,852,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.