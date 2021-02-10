Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 8,400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 53.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.72. 138,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

