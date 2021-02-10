Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.17. 31,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

