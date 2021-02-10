Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 585,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,599. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

