Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after buying an additional 176,483 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,803,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

OTIS traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

