Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,132 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. 43,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

