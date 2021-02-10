Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 19,890 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of GE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 780,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,979,602. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

