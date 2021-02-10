Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 6,860 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.18. 133,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,719. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $407.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

