Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 150,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.