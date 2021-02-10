M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Weis Markets worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 36.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

