M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.01 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,695 shares of company stock valued at $131,364,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

