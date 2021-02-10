MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Declares $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years.

MGM stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 13,712,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

